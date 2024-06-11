Disney World sets opening date for reimagined ‘Country Bear Musical Jamboree’

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Walt Disney World is set to reopen a classic attraction at its Magic Kingdom theme park.

Disney plans to reopen the revamped “Country Bear Musical Jamboree” show on July 17.

The famous animatronic bears will sing Disney songs with a country twist.

The original show opened with the park in 1971.

The attraction, located in Frontierland, was closed in January for the planned update.

