Disney’s $17B development deal approved

The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District board in a June 12 vote unanimously approved a big-ticket development agreement with The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS). The $17 billion number was floated in April 3, 2023, and now that the plan is signed and sealed, the full scope of the plan can unfurl.

That scope will be shared incrementally, as the agreement leaves some areas gray.

Podcaster Lou Mongello, a local Disney expert and host of WDW Radio, said any hints given by Chairperson Josh D’Amaro of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts at the last D23 Expo may have been to gauge the reaction of fans before an official announcement and project construction began.

