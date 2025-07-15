Flood Watch issued for most of Central Florida over tropical disturbance

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Flood Watch has been issued for nearly all of Central Florida as a tropical disturbance moves over the state.

Invest 93-L will bring heavy rain to the region as it moves across the state on Tuesday.

Rainfall totals are expected to reach 1-3 inches across many communities, with isolated areas potentially receiving up to 4-5 inches.

The flood watch will remain in effect until 8 p.m.

Residents are advised to stay informed and take necessary precautions as the heavy rain continues throughout the day.

Once Invest 93-L moves into the Gulf, it could become our next named storm, Dexter.

