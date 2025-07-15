Local humane society pauses stray dog intakes amid canine illness outbreak

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A local humane society has paused taking in stray dogs due to an outbreak of a contagious illness affecting canines.

The Halifax Humane Society in Daytona Beach said there was a temporary pause that started last week.

Officials said stray dogs without identification, or a microchip, cannot be accepted at the shelter at this time.

Residents who find a stray dog are encouraged to use alternative methods to help reunite lost pets with their families.

People are advised to upload photos of found dogs to PetcoLoveLost.org, a free tool that uses facial recognition technology to help reunite lost pets with their families without requiring them to bring the animal to a shelter.

The shelter said it can provide basic to help residents provide temporarily care for a found dog including a crate, food, bowls, and towels.

Pet owners are encouraged to check that their dogs are microchipped and that contact information is current.

