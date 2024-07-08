Camping World to host Club América and Atlético Nacional in the inaugural Soccer ID Cup

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando’s Camping World stadium will be the site of the first Soccer ID Cup against Liga MX’s Club América and Colombia Categoria Primera A’s Atlético Nacional on Sept. 7.

“We are pleased to invite you to an extraordinary match,” said Enrique Borja, Club América Legend. “Club América, recent double champion, champion of champions and Super Cup champion of Mexican football will face Atlético Nacional of Colombia, one of the most renowned and supported teams in Colombia. Bring your families and join us for this remarkable event and be part of this spectacle.”

Club América is coming off back-to-back championships in the Apertura (opening) and Clausura (closing) tournaments in Liga MX.

Atlético Nacional is one of Colombia’s most successful teams in the league’s history, having 17 titles.

“It is always important to play matches against great rivals, such as Atlético Nacional,” said Santiago Baños, president of Club América. “We are thrilled to continue playing international matches while bringing the team even closer to our large and loyal fan base in the United States.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 12, at 10 a.m. ET. They start at $35 and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Kia Center box office.

