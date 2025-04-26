Harley-Davidson dealership replaced by E.R.

WATERFORD LAKES, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Orlando Health’s latest freestanding emergency room replaced a former Harley-Davidson dealership.

The nonprofit health system will debut the new Orlando Health Emergency Room – Waterford Lakes to patients on April 29. The new 18,000-square-foot building at 11898 Lake Underhill Road will feature 10 treatment rooms, a laboratory and imaging services such as CT scans, X-ray and ultrasound.

Orlando Health bought the 5.57-acre dealership property in early 2023. The 17,611-square-foot building which formerly housed a Harley-Davidson Inc. dealership was demolished to build the new facility.

