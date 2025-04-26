Downtown bars hoping to cash in with NBA playoffs & NFL draft this weekend 

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando bars are eager to cash in this weekend. The Magic played at home on Friday for game three in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Additionally, the NFL Draft has sports fans in Central Florida flocking to sports bars.

“It’s nice to be playing at home. We hadn’t played at home in a while for a playoff game,” said Richard Dunlap.

Magic fans dressed from head to toe in Magic blue, white, and black with eyes glued to the screen as game three is played in the heart of downtown.

“Most of the time, I usually go to the games. But we go to the away games here, there’s a nice block party and stuff here,” said Dunlap.

With big time events happening on the court and the tv screen, bars at Wall Street Plaza are playing host to fans eager for the Magic to come out on top and looking ahead at their favorite NFL teams choosing new players.

“The comradery and everyone rooting for your favorite hometown team, people coming out in groups, the more people come the more money you make,” said Kevin Little, owner of The Other Bar.

“We’re always excited about any Magic game or any sporting event that brings people out to watch the game and have a good time,” said Little.

A good time he says will go on through the weekend hopefully brining in a nice cash flow.

“We’re here because we want to put together a party and a fun atmosphere and we love when people want to share that with us,” said Little.

There are eight venues at Wall Street Plaza. The manager says it’s the perfect weekend to help boost business. They’re hoping sports fans celebrate in downtown, keeping the money local and helping keep their doors open.

“People are just having a lot of fun, people come out, have drinks, kind of show their support for the city, their love for the city, that’s what I’m looking forward to the most,” said Mauricio Siemon.

An NFL Draft watch party will take place Saturday.

