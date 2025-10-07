Canadian travel intentions show signs of a rebound here in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Visit Orlando has been closely tracking travel trends from the Canadian market after political concerns and boycotts tied to U.S. tariffs caused travel to slow.

“For me personally, this trip is to see my cousin,” Luca Cedroni, a Vancouver, Canada resident, said. “She moved to Florida and that’s where I’m headed now.”

Cedroni is planning his first-ever trip to Florida. The 19-year-old said Central Florida is somewhere he’s always wanted to visit.

“Florida has been a bucket list place I’ve wanted to go all my life,” Cedroni said. “The things I’m looking forward to there are going to the beaches, surfing, and fishing.”

He’s not alone. After months of decline, interest in U.S. travel among Canadians is beginning to rebound.

“We’re seeing kind of a renewed energy, renewed interest from the Canadian market,” Cassandra Matej, Visit Orlando’s President and CEO, said.

Matej said this is huge for Orlando’s number one international market.

According to XBorder Canada’s August 2025 survey, 13.7% of Canadians now say they’re “very likely” to visit the U.S. in the next year.

This is the first uptick since October 2024.

Visit Orlando now focuses on attracting younger generations from the Canadian market to our area, and they say it’s proving to be rewarding.

“We’re set up so successfully in Central Florida because we are the family-friendly destination of the U.S.,” Matej said. “International travelers they stay longer, they typically then spend more money, then they enjoy all of what our region may offer.”

Matej said that out of the more than 6.4 million international travelers who visit the Central Florida region each year, 1.3 million are from Canada.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group