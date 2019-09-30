Cancer survivor Vanessa Echols: Her journey through awareness, endurance & compassion

ORLANDO, Fla. - October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and Advent Health will join Channel 9 for a special Facebook Live event on Oct. 1 at 7 p.m., where doctors will answer your questions.
Channel 9 anchor and cancer survivor Vanessa Echols wrote about her journey as a 15-year cancer survivor, and about the moment she found her purpose: Compassionate Hands and Hearts.
