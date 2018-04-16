0 Caregiver abused 12-year-old disabled boy, police say

PORT ORANGE, Fla. - A Daytona Beach caregiver faces charges Monday that she abused a disabled Port Orange boy, police said.

A woman called police Friday to say she believes Julie Carter, 62, was abusing the 12-year-old boy, police said.

Carter works at Maxim Health Care and has been taking care of the boy for three years, police said.

The boy was diagnosed with COACH Syndrome and requires 24-hour supervision because he doesn’t speak, move on his own or care for himself, police said.

Read: 9 Family Connection Special - Blindsided: The Reality of Caring for Aging Parents

The woman said while Carter was at the home Friday, the woman reviewed surveillance video and saw Carter strike, grab, kick and push the boy during a four-hour period, police said.

The video also showed Carter asleep while the boy was face down on the floor next to her, police said. Another video showed Carter being rough while she changed his diaper. Several other videos showed Carter slapping the boy several times, police said.

>>> Download the free WFTV news app <<<

Port Orange police interviewed Carter and she said she watches the boy for four hours Tuesday through Friday and every other Saturday and Monday, police said.

Investigators showed Carter the video of the alleged abuse and she said the boy was difficult throughout the night, but said she didn’t think she was being rough with him.

Carter faces charges of child abuse and battery.

The boy did not have any visible injuries, police said.

Channel 9’s Megan Cruz is following this developing story. Follow her on Twitter and Eyewitness News at noon for updates.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.