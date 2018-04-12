9 Family Connection Special - Blindsided: The Reality of Caring for Aging Parents

Blindsided: The Reality of Caring for Aging Parents" will air again this Saturday, April 23rd on WFTV Channel 9 at 1PM or you can watch here.
It usually begins with a phone call. The adult child of an elder parent has suddenly learned there's a crisis and they're scrambling to figure out what to do. They're quickly stunned when they learn what Medicare will not pay and are often not prepared for the life changing role of caregiver.
The oldest of the baby boomers turn 70 this year and are at the edge of an eldercare cliff. Research shows millions of adult children, many with children of their own, will soon be juggling a job and assisting at least one older relative.
What you don't know about aging in America can be called "aging shock." WFTV anchor Martie Salt has learned first-hand from experience with her own parents and other adult children about the overwhelming cost of elder care in Central Florida and the physically and emotionally exhausting job of caregiving.
In a "9 Family Connection" special this Tuesday night at 8PM Martie will explain what adult children need to know before they get that call. WHAT are the costs? Medicare doesn't pay WHAT? That's out of MY POCKET? Should I consult an elder law attorney?
Do you have a story to share about caring for aging relatives? You can send Martie a message or leave a comment on the WFTV 9 Family Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/WFTV9FamilyConnection/
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}