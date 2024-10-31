Grand jury recommends changes at Kissimmee Police Department after excessive force investigation

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A grand jury has told the Kissimmee Police Department they need a change in culture when it comes to excessive force.

Officials have also accused the department of accepting the concerning behavior.

It all stems after a case Channel 9 reported on in 2023 where an officer kneed a man in the face and was given only a day off of work for the altercation.

The grand jury investigation comes after a series of 9 Investigates reports about body camera video where officer Andrew Baseggio is seen kneeing a man in the face and tasing him.

Baseggio received an 8-hour suspension until the state saw our report back in 2023. Now he has been indicted and charged with battery.

In all, 11 officers have credibility issues, leading to two officers being relieved of duty and two others, including the chief, have resigned.

Kissimmee police said they are committed to addressing the concerns, and a new interim chief is now in command of the force.

Kissimmee police are planning to hold a news conference at 1 p.m. to give more details.

Channel 9 will have a crew at the news conference and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

