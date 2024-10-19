Kissimmee police chief says deputy chief’s comments were inappropriate

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — It was back in May when the Kissimmee Police Department received an anonymous letter stating that a deputy chief had made disparaging remarks about an officer who was up for a promotion.

The letter claimed that the department command staff did not want to promote her but had to because she was a lesbian.

The investigator, during interviews, heard from others who accused Deputy Chief Camille Alicea of making comments over the years about co-workers’ sexual preferences, but this investigation surrounded just this one accusation.

According to the documents, it was a conversation that investigators say happened while the department was determining who would be promoted earlier this year.

Read: Orange County lieutenant killed by estranged husband, a former deputy, Sheriff’s Office says

This officer was third on the list to get promoted, but those interviewed about that conversation, said the deputy chief made a comment that the officer was promoted, the time before, partly because she was a lesbian.

Witness saying that the DC said, “Are we going to have to promote her again because she’s a lesbian female.”

The chief wrote that the conversation was not directed to a specific employee, but it was centered around the officer’s gender, sexuality and overall job performance, but since it was after her promotional assessment, it did not factor into the decision to move her up, but the comments were still a concern for the chief, who said in a memo, “I have determined it is impossible for deputy chief Alicea to fulfill the role of a deputy chief and that her actions affected the good order of the Kissimmee police department.

Read: Opening statements begin in Sarah Boone ‘suitcase murder’ trial

The chief was going to fire her, but she retired instead.

The city spokesperson sent us this statement on Friday:

The City of Kissimmee Police Department holds all employees to the highest standards of professionalism and conduct. A thorough internal investigation revealed Deputy Chief Alicea’s comments do not align with the agency’s commitment to foster an environment of service or culture that values equality or respect. The department has recognized Alicea’s decision to retire, however Chief Betty Holland made it clear her comments were inappropriate and, “her actions affected the good order of the Kissimmee Police Department.” — City of Kissimmee

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group