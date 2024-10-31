Tropics Update: Tropics are heating up for the final month of hurricane season

ORLANDO, Fla. — As we turn the page to the final month of hurricane season, the tropics are heating up once again.

Three areas are now outlooked for possible development, with one area in the Caribbean having the highest chance to develop.

An area of low pressure is still expected to develop late week near Central America and could organize further this weekend into early next week.

The National Hurricane Center gives this area a 50% chance of development.

Computer models are still in disagreement on the location, intensity, and direction of any complex.

One trend that is beginning to develop is the potential for a system that does develop drifting northward or northwestward.

Tropics Update 10/31/24 2 p.m. (WFTV)

This means a system could be pushed into the northwestern Caribbean or the southern Gulf of Mexico next week.

It remains too early to know the intensity and direction of any system, or who could be impacted.

Interests in the Caribbean should monitor any development this weekend.

Elsewhere, a region near Puerto Rico and an area in the open Atlantic both have low chances of development.

