Carnival Cruise Line unveils new dining experiences with Emeril Lagasse

MIAMI, Fla. — Carnival Cruise Line is rolling out new dining experiences across its fleet and plans to debut new restaurants and bars on future ships.

The cruise line announced “The Next Course” on Thursday, describing it as a new wave of culinary offerings led by Chief Culinary Officer Emeril Lagasse.

Carnival said the new restaurants and bars will launch on Carnival Festivale in 2027 and Carnival Tropicale in 2028. Other dining updates are already being rolled out across the fleet.

Carnival Cruise dining 2026

New specialty restaurants will include Emeril’s Coastal Seafood, featuring coastal-inspired cuisine from Lagasse, and Uku Lei Lei, which will serve Hawaiian specialties and Asian classics.

Carnival also announced Fetaccine, a Mediterranean-inspired restaurant combining Italian and Greek dishes, and Le Bistro Musicale, a French restaurant planned exclusively for Carnival Festivale.

Carnival Festivale will also feature new bars, including The Spark, Mix and Festival Grounds Coffee & Bar.

Fleetwide updates include refreshed menus in the main dining room, Lido Marketplace and BlueIguana Cantina.

Carnival said it is also adding Bagels @ Sea, updated Chef’s Table menus, new pop-up dining options, mobile coffee shop ordering and express dining in the main dining room.

Carnival Cruise dining 2026

“Our approach to dining combined with our team’s amazing service is a driving force behind Carnival’s success,” Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, said in a news release. “Our latest culinary adventure marks a bold step forward to give guests an unforgettable experience with a variety of new vibrant flavors fleetwide.”

Carnival said it carries more than 6 million guests each year and serves more than 100 million meals annually.

For more information, visit Carnival Cruise Line’s website.

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