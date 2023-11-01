Catchlight Crossings: Crews break ground on new affordable housing district in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — On Wednesday morning, Universal Destination and Experiences and Altamonte Springs-based housing group Wendover broke ground on Catchlight Crossings.

The 20-acre, $350-million initial project will feature 1,000 affordable apartment units.

Wendover CEO Jonathon Wolf said more than 100,000 people live within a 7-mile radius of the district.

He said most of them work in hospitality and struggle to afford to live.

“We say to that team, as you roll out Orange County’s red carpet to the world, you deserve to feel the warmth in your world,” Wolf said.

The plan for Catchlight Crossings is to also add on-site services for residents, including a tuition-free preschool, medical offices, a transportation center, and programs in partnership with the University of Central Florida.

Universal is a central component helping make this development possible.

“Being in tune with and understanding and giving back to the community where not only our guests but our team members, live and work and play is important,” John Sprouls, the Executive VP/CAO of Universal Destinations & Experiences, said. “That’s why we wanted to be part of Catchlight Crossings.”

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said Catchlight Crossings was created in line with the county’s Housing for All Initiative.

The county’s task force is giving $7 million for the initial phase of this project.

“If we work together, we can change this community for the better,” Demings said. “It starts with making sure people have a decent place to live.”

