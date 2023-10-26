Protesters interrupt tour of new affordable housing development in Parramore

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando city leaders were given a new look Thursday at an affordable housing development in the Parramore neighborhood.

During a news conference at the development protesters interrupted Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer during his remarks.

The protesters said the new development is not actually affordable because of changes that can be made to rents and other contracts in the future.

Phase two of the Paramore Oaks apartments is being built at the corner of Parramore Avenue and Conley Street.

Officials said 91 new affordable units are set to open early next year.

