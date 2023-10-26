Florida deputies search for person who sucker-punched elderly man at Walmart

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Broward County are searching for the person who sucker-punched an elderly man at a Walmart.
Surveillance video from the store shows the attack that happened on Oct. 11.
The video shows a man in a blue sweater walking toward the store, as an elderly man walks out with a bag.
Then you can see the suspect punch that victim twice in the face.
Deputies said that the attacker just walked away after the assault.
The victim told deputies he didn’t know the attacker, he didn’t say anything, and nothing was stolen.
The victim was checked out at a hospital and should be okay.
