Shooting suspect dies in crash after pursuit by Orlando police

ORLANDO, Fla. — The person suspected of shooting someone near downtown Orlando is dead after police say they fled the scene and crashed while being pursued by police.
Orlando police said they responded to a shooting on the 700 block of West Church Street next to Exploria Stadium in Parramore around 1 p.m. Wednesday. Officers said the suspected shooter fled the scene after being approached by a marked patrol car.
Police said officers were pursuing the suspect’s car when the suspect headed west on Michigan Street under Interstate 4 and attempted to pass traffic using the eastbound lanes.
Police said the suspect crashed into an uninvolved oncoming vehicle just west of I-4.
Investigators said the suspect died from injuries from the crash at a nearby hospital. The passenger inside the suspect’s car was also injured and taken to the hospital in serious condition.
Police said the driver of the uninvolved vehicle was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Officers said Michigan Street from I-4 to Westmoreland Drive is expected to remain closed for several hours.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
