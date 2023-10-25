Marion County Sheriff’s Office identifies man fatally shot by deputies after fleeing traffic stop

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man who was shot Tuesday after they say he reached for a gun while running from a traffic stop.

According to the sheriff’s office, a Marion County deputy attempted to pull over a person on a dirt bike around 7:15 p.m. near Southeast Maricamp Road and Emerald Road in Silver Springs Shores.

Deputies say the suspect fled on foot towards a field where a youth sports practice was happening.

“There were practices going on, football and soccer with different ages of individuals,” Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods said. “Not only children, but obviously there are adults there as well.”

See a map of the area below:

According to the sheriff’s office, during the chase, the suspect reached for a gun he was openly carrying on his hip and was shot by the pursuing deputy. Sheriff Woods maintains, deputies had no choice but to shoot.

“My deputy’s life was in jeopardy, and the lives of those children were in jeopardy,” Woods said. “All within two seconds, and that’s what people need to realize. Decisions like that, the most volatile, the most stressful decision made in two seconds.”

The suspect was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries. He was identified by the sheriff’s office Wednesday as 26-year-old Rasheem Edwards.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting, and the deputy was placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol.

According to the sheriff’s office, Edwards has previous felony convictions out of New York.

Court records show Edwards had a lengthy criminal history. In May, he was booked in to the Marion County jail, accused of giving a fake license to Ocala police officers.

“The truth is, you had a dangerous individual,” Woods said. “I don’t care how sweet or nice they’ve been in their past...In that given moment, that individual threatened the life of my deputy.”

