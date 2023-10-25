ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police say they’ve made an arrest linked to a murder that happened over the summer.

The Orlando Police Department sent Channel 9 video of officers escorting 33-year-old Tyrese Johnson to jail Tuesday night.

Orlando police arrest man in connection to June homicide case

Investigators have charged Johnson with second-degree murder in connection to the deadly shooting of a woman at her apartment on South Kirkman Road.

Tyrese Johnson booking photo

In June, police said someone shot and killed 51-year-old Joan Foster-Taylor at Metro Place Apartments.

Investigators have not released many other details in the case, including a possible motive for the shooting or what led them to Johnson’s arrest months later.

