Mistrial declared in resentencing trial of Bessman Okafor, who murdered 19-year-old Alex Zaldavar

9:45 p.m. Update:

ORLANDO, Fla. — A mistrial was declared in the resentencing trail of Bessman Okafor on Wednesday.

The judge declared a mistrial after one of the jurors told the judge that she knew information about the case because she had a discussion with a friend regarding the case.

The female juror disclosed the information after the judge sequestered the juror for the night and was giving them instructions.

The prosecutor questioned and pressed the juror for details about the discussion and what information was revealed to her.

The juror told the prosecutor that she had a discussion with a friend who knew Alex.

The defense asked the juror only one question about whether she trusted the friend’s opinion.

After the juror was dismissed the judge, the defense and prosecutor discussed the situation all ageing that the juror “clearly violated the courts order.”

The defense asked to strike the juror and declare a mistrial.

After some discussion, the rest of the jury was brought back in and the judge declared a mistrial.

The juror in question will be charged with indirect criminal contempt.

Previous Story:

Closing statements are underway in the resentencing trial for a man convicted of murdering a teenager.

A jury sentenced Bessman Okafor to death in 2015 for killing 19-year-old Alex Zaldavar in 2012.

Then, the Florida Supreme Court overturned the sentence because of a law that required a unanimous decision in death penalty cases.

Watch: Orlando police arrest man in connection to June homicide case

Now, his fate is in the hands of a jury again, because of a recently signed law that takes away the unanimous decision requirement.

This time, only 8 out of 12 jurors have to agree for him to be sentenced to death.

Read: ‘We will never contact you in this manner’: Police warn about another phone scam demanding payment

Channel 9 will have a breakdown of Okafor’s resentencing on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group