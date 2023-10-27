Sanford police arrest 3rd suspect in ‘cold-blooded’ fatal shooting of 16-year-old boy

SANFORD, Fla. — A third person has been taken into custody for their involvement in a shooting that left a 16-year-old boy dead, Sanford police announced Thursday.

Police went to the Stratford Pointe Apartments on Old England Loop just before 6 p.m. Sunday in response to a 911 call reporting a shooting that had just occurred.

Officers arrived to find a young man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital and later died there.

The victim was identified by police as 16-year-old Jamarcus Parker.

According to the police department, investigators determined Parker was hanging out with a group of friends in the parking lot of the apartment complex before the shooting.

Police say a burgundy KIA pulled into the apartment complex, then two people got out of the car, approached Parker’s group and began shooting before getting back into the KIA and leaving the scene.

On Wednesday, Sanford police announced that two of the suspects involved in Parker’s shooting had been taken into custody.

Police say 18-year-old Jackie Irving, Jr. turned himself in Wednesday with assistance from his family. He was taken to the Seminole County jail to be booked on a charge of first-degree premeditated murder.

Later that day, police say 17-year-old Princeton Postell also turned himself in to authorities in Volusia County without incident. He’ll also be charged with first-degree premeditated murder.

On Thursday, Sanford police announced a third suspect was in custody, identified as 18-year-old Angel J. Diaz. He was located by the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office’s In-Progress Crime Unit and taken to the Sanford Police Department for questioning.

Diaz was then taken to the Seminole County jail to be booked on a charge of accessory after the fact to first-degree premeditated murder.

Police have not explained exactly how they developed Postell, Irving, and Diaz as suspects, but noted that Parker’s shooting was caught on video.

“After watching the video that captured this heinous act, the suspects’ blatant disregard for the lives of so many people is astounding,” Sanford Police Chief Cecil Smith said in a statement identifying the two suspects. “They cold-bloodedly approached a crowd of teenagers and opened fire. As if this isn’t appalling enough, watching the young children on bicycles and throwing the football on a Sunday, run for their lives as the shooters gunned down a 16-year-old, leaves me speechless and ignites a fire in me.”

The incident remains under investigation. Police are still asking people with information on the case to contact them directly or call Crimeline at 800-423-8477 to remain anonymous.

