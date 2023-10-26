Get pumped: Disney World animals celebrate National Pumpkin Day

ORLANDO, Fla. — Phantom, Dracula, Mummy, Frankenstein, Wolfman and Creature are pumped for National Pumpkin Day on Thursday.

The giant Galapagos tortoises are celebrating at their home in Discovery Island at Disney’s Animal Kingdom thanks to the chefs at Walt Disney World’s Animal Nutrition Center.

Disney officials said the tortoises are herbivores that love chowing down on jack-o-lanterns carved by their caretakers.

The theme park’s animal nutritionists prepare customized diets daily for over 5,000 birds, mammals, reptiles and fish across Walt Disney World, from humongous hippos to the smallest spiders.

Read: Circle of life: More than 300 animals born at Walt Disney World so far this year

On Thursday, they’re getting into the Halloween spirit by delivering over 200 pumpkins to animals across the parks to ensure a wide variety of species get to participate in the festive fall fun.

If you’re in the park on National Pumpkin Day, you might be able to see some of them going to town on their gourds. If not, you can see some photos of their fall-themed fun below.

Photos: Walt Disney World animals celebrate National Pumpkin Day

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 National Pumpkin Day The theme park’s animal nutritionists prepare customized diets every day for more than 5,000 birds, mammals, reptiles and fish across Walt Disney World from humongous hippos to the smallest spiders. (Aaron Wockenfuss/Walt Disney World)





Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group