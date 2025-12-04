CDC weighs major shift in childhood vaccine schedule

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is considering a significant change to the childhood vaccine schedule.

The change could result in a delay in administering the Hepatitis B vaccine to newborns.

The proposed change by the CDC could result in the delay of the hepatitis B vaccine dose by several weeks or even years, according to the CDC vaccine advisers.

CDC vaccine advisers are selected by the Health and Human Services Secretary.

The CDC recommends vaccines for approximately 16–17 diseases for healthy children and teens under the age of 18.

These include common childhood illnesses like measles, mumps, rubella, polio and chickenpox.

