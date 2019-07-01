0 Cellmate says woman accused of killing 3-year-old Xavier Mokarzel lied to deputies

ORLANDO, Fla. - A jailhouse informant told prosecutors one of the women accused in the 2017 death of 3-year-old Xavier Mokarzel-Satchel lied to deputies, according to documents released Monday.

Lakesha Lewis, 31, is facing a murder charge in relation to the toddler’s death in July 2017.

During the investigation, Lewis told deputies she was asleep when Xavier was fatally injured.

On body camera video, a deputy asked Lewis if she saw anything.

“Only thing I seen was all the milk, Everything he ate and stuff like that,’ she said.

Her cellmate told prosecutors that was a lie.

“She said, she told the officers when it happened, she was in the room asleep. No. She said because she was scared. No, she wasn’t in the room asleep. She was there when it happened,” her cellmate said.

The cellmate told prosecutors Lewis told her she had seen her mother, Callene Barton, throw the 3-year-old, who started having a seizure.

“The day the baby died, they both whooped the child, but her mother threw him against the wall. They could have saved that baby but they didn’t. She chose to go smoke dope and watch him seize,” said the cellmate.

The cellmate said she came forward because she didn’t like the way Lewis talked about the child.

“I think you should get justice for that baby. Period. Point blank. Why let her walk? Her or her mom should not walk,” the cellmate said.

“I don’t work for the 9th Circuit so I have no ability to do anything on your cases. You understand that, right?” the prosecutor replied.

“Yeah, that’s fine,” the cellmate said.

