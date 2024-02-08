Central Florida to celebrate a legacy of kindness during ‘Mr. Rogers’ Week’

ORLANDO, Fla. — Organizers in Winter Park are gearing up for the second annual Mr. Rogers’ Week of Kindness.

It will kick off in March.

Some of the events will include storytelling by David Newell, who played Mr. McFeely on “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood.”

Organizers wanted to continue the legacy of Fred Rogers, more than two decades after his death.

“And you really can’t do anything like that unless it’s live, face-to-face, touching people. Which is what Fred was all about,” said Rich Bradley, president and CEO of Buena Vista Events and Management.

A new addition this year is a revival of the piano concert “Fred the Musical.”

That will be played by Mr. Rogers’ nephew, Dan Crozier.

