Central Florida deals with heavy rain and lightning Monday night

By WFTV.com News Staff

Storms move through downtown Orlando Light show in downtown Orlando.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Monday night, much of Central Florida dealt with heavy rain, strong winds, lightning and hail.

WFTV’s Chief Meteorologist Tom Terry has been following the storms all evening.

Once the sun went down the severe thunderstorm warnings started rolling in through much of our viewing area.

Warnings started in the middle of the state in Lake, Marion and Alachua Counties and continued moving east towards the coast.

Many in the line of the severe thunderstorm warnings saw lightning and felt strong winds.

Once the rain started to fall, so did the hail in many areas.

WFTV is checking with local emergency agencies for any reports of damage and other related weather calls Monday night.


Hail downtown Orlando (George Waldenberger)

