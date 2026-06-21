Central Florida Dreamplex hosts Christmas in July for a cause

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Central Florida Dreamplex invites the community to celebrate its annual Christmas in July event on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm The event will take place at The Friendship Place & Friendly Grounds Cafe, located at 2400 S. Hwy. 27, Suite 4108 in Clermont.

The event aims to raise funds for programs that support individuals with disabilities and special needs, bringing together families, supporters, and community members for a summer holiday experience.

The event is free to attend, but registration is required.

Guests can enjoy Christmas music, complimentary holiday-inspired cocktails, and festive desserts.

A key feature of the evening will be the Golf Ball Drop Raffle, offering participants a chance to win up to $1,000 cash.

Raffle tickets are available in advance and directly benefit The Friendship Place. Ticket prices are $10 for one golf ball, $25 for three golf balls, $50 for eight golf balls, and $100 for 20 golf balls.

Cameron Gomes, Chief Executive Officer of Central Florida Dreamplex, noted the event’s broader impact. “We’re excited to bring the community together for a fun and meaningful evening that celebrates inclusion, connection, and opportunity,” Gomes said. “Christmas in July is more than a holiday-themed event; it’s an opportunity for our community to support individuals of all abilities while creating unforgettable memories.”

The deadline to purchase Golf Ball Drop Raffle tickets is Sunday, July 12, 2026, at 11:59 pm. The winner will be announced during the event and does not need to be present to win. If total raffle ticket sales are less than $2,000, the prize will be awarded as a 50/50 payout.

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