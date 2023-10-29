Central Florida Halloween events through Tuesday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Families and other groups are gearing up for some scary fun leading up to Halloween on Tuesday.

Businesses, local law enforcement and community organizers are still offering events around Central Florida.

See a county-by-county list below:

Orange County

Orlando

The Orlando Police Department is hosting a Spook-tacular Trunk or Treat event on Monday, Oct. 30, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

OPD patrol cars will be decked out for Halloween and children can go from trunk to trunk collecting sweet treats.

This event is free and open to all members of the community.

Boxi Park Lake Nona

Guests 21 years and older can enjoy a Halloween Party on Tuesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

There will be spooky entertainment and live music by DJ Rick GZ & Blonde Ambition Band.

Tickets can be purchased in advance for $10 and will be $20 at the door.

Seminole County

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office will have its sixth annual Halloween Safety Spooktacular on Monday, Oct. 30.

The family-friendly Trunk or Treat event will be at Seminole State College on Monday, Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Children can trick-or-treat at 40 displays decorated by the sheriff’s office, the fire department, Seminole State College and the Seminole County Health Department.

There will also be music and other entertainment.

Sanford

The city will have “Halloween on 13th Street” with live entertainment, music, food and a Trunk or Treat on Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Live entertainment will include a skit performance.

Volusia County

Daytona Beach

The City of Daytona Beach will host their third annual Trunk or Treat event on Tuesday, Oct. 31, from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Zone 4 City Commissioner Stacy Cantu is hosting the event at City Island Park on 113 Jackie Robinson Parkway.

Children can trick-or-treat around decorated vehicles and enjoy free games, face painting and a costume contest.

For more information, call 386-671-8337.

Lake County

Leesburg

The city will host a Trunk or Treat Event on Monday, Oct. 30, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Lake Port Square, 701 Port Square Health Center.

The independent living community hopes to give back to the community by offering a safe Halloween event.

Osceola County

The Living Water Fellowship will have a Trunk or Treat on Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

This family-friendly event is open for children up to 12 years old.

There will be games, candy, bounce houses, food trucks and giveaways at the gathering on 4101 Pleasant Hill Road.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 Gatorland’s Gators, Ghosts and Goblins Halloween Event is back

