EPCOT’s International Festival of the Arts set to return early next year

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Walt Disney World has announced the return of a popular event at EPCOT.

The International Festival of the Arts is set to return on Jan. 12 of next year.

The event showcases artists from Florida and across the country.

It also features specialty foods, performances from Broadway stars, and more.

More information about EPCOT’s International Festival of the Arts can be found here.

