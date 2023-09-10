Here are 9 magical things coming to Disney World

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — On Saturday, Disney laid out several big announcements for Walt Disney World at the Destination D23 event.

Here are 9 of the magical announcements:

The Moana-inspired attraction at Epcot will open on Oct. 16

A new nighttime spectacular at EPCOT called “Luminous: The Symphony of Us ” will debut on Dec. 5.

will debut on Dec. 5. A new show based on the animated film Zootopia is being created at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park.

There are plans to reimagine Dinoland U.S.A. at Animal Kingdom into a new land, with new experiences based on Indiana Jones and the Disney animated film Encanto being considered.

The Hatbox Ghost is coming to the Haunted Mansion attraction in Magic Kingdom Park in late November.

A new Pirates of the Caribbean-themed lounge is coming to Magic Kingdom

The World Celebration neighborhood in EPCOT will welcome guests in December.

Figment will begin meeting guests at EPCOT on Sept. 10

Moana will greet guests herself near Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, in EPCOT on Oct. 16.

Read: Disney cast members get early look at Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, EPCOT’s newest attraction

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana will welcome adventurers in EPCOT soon. Guests can explore a serene walking trail that entertains, inspires and educates as they engage with water in magical ways like Moana did with the ocean. The new attraction is located in the World Nature neighborhood of EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Amy Smith, Photographer) (Amy Smith/Amy Smith, Photographer)

