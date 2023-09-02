Disney cast members get early look at Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, EPCOT’s newest attraction

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — An upcoming attraction at Walt Disney World is “flowing” along swimmingly.

This week, Disney cast members were among the first group to experience Journey of Water, inspired by Moana.

READ: You’ll soon be able to meet Mirabel at Magic Kingdom

See more in the video below.

The journey begins soon! This week, @WaltDisneyWorld cast members will be among the first groups of voyagers to experience Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana. 🌊 Come with us for a first look inside the newest walk-through attraction at EPCOT! 💙 pic.twitter.com/FtNJ4lAqVF — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) August 29, 2023

The attraction, based on the film “Moana,” is set to open “soon” at EPCOT, but an official opening date has yet to be announced other than late 2023.

Inside the attraction, guests will explore a lush trail filled with magical encounters with water and more.

READ: Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party returns this weekend

There will be a dry path as well, for guests who prefer to stay dry during the experience, according to Disney’s website.

See more photos of the attraction in the gallery below:

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana will welcome adventurers in EPCOT soon. Guests can explore a serene walking trail that entertains, inspires and educates as they engage with water in magical ways like Moana did with the ocean. The new attraction is located in the World Nature neighborhood of EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Amy Smith, Photographer) (Amy Smith/Amy Smith, Photographer)

PHOTOS: Get an early look at Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group