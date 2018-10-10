Central Florida helps Panhandle prepare for devastating storm

Crews from all over Florida are heading toward the Panhandle to help with recovery efforts as Hurricane Michael nears land.
The Category 4 storm is poised to be catastrophic and bring a powerful storm surge the area has never seen.
Responders from Central Florida are prepared.
Trucks carrying Orlando Utilities Commission employees are in Tallahassee to help restore outages.
Twenty employees, including damage assessors and line crews, and 17 trucks have been deployed.
Gov. Rick Scott wants everyone ready for the worst.
"Let me be clear. Hurricane Michael is a monstrous storm and the forecast keeps getting more dangerous,” he said.
Duke Energy estimates the storm could cause between 100,000 and 200,000 power outages across the panhandle.
Its crews will begin repairs as soon as weather conditions allow.
Florida Highway Patrol troopers are ready to respond to whatever Hurricane Michael brings Florida with its quick response force team.
More than 30 troopers from Orlando were sent to the Panhandle.
