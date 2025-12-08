1 hurt in ‘accidental’ shooting in Longwood, police say

LONGWOOD, Fla. — Police say a shooting left one man injured Sunday evening in Longwood.

It happened at a home on Crumpet Court near Dunhill Drive.

Longwood shooting Longwood police are calling the Sunday night shooting "accidental." (WFTV staff)

Officers arrived and found the man had been shot in the abdomen.

They began treating him until Longwood Fire Rescue got on scene.

Paramedics took him to a hospital for further care.

Investigators are calling the shooting “accidental.”

Police said they interviewed another adult resident who was home when it happened.

Longwood police told Channel 9 on Monday that detectives were not looking for any suspects, nor had they made any arrests in the case.

The department said its investigation into the shooting was ongoing.

