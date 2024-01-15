Central Florida honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

ORLANDO, Fla. — People are organizations around Central Florida are honoring the Rev. Martin Luther King on what would have been his 95th birthday on Monday.

Local leaders and law enforcement agencies are spending Monday sharing the inspiring messages and dreams of the civil rights leader.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina shared one of King’s quotes, “The time is always right to do what is right.”

Leaders from Seminole County Public Schools shared King’s message that, “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can so that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.”

Orange County Fire Rescue officials said they will, “continue to honor the dream and his legacy.”

Florida Highway Patrol shared one of King’s quotes saying, “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?’”

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood took to social media to share a message that ready, in part, “the Volusia Sheriff applauds the important work of MLK Daytona Beach, and honors those who continue to make meaningful changes possible in Dr. King’s memory.”

