Central Florida man charged with murder after child dies from abuse 10 years later

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A Central Florida man who was sent to prison for child abuse in 2012 was arrested again Wednesday after the child died more than 10 years later.

Osceola County deputies responded to a home on Siesta Lane in Kissimmee on December 4, 2012 for an investigation into alleged child abuse after a three-month-old baby was hospitalized with traumatic injuries that ultimately required surgery.

The 2012 investigation led to the arrest of now 32-year-old Todd Perez on a charge of aggravated child abuse.

According to court records, Perez was convicted and served out a sentence of just under two years in state prison.

The victim survived the injuries, but would go on to develop a number of medical issues, including cerebral palsy, muscle atrophy, an inability to speak or swallow- requiring a feeding tube- and seizures.

According to the sheriff’s office, the child died on April 26, 2023 at the age of 10 years old.

A Medical Examiner subsequently ruled the child’s death a “homicide” as a result of the injuries inflicted by Perez 10 years earlier when the victim was a baby.

Investigators from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit arrested Perez again on Wednesday with help from the U.S. Marshal’s Service.

Perez was booked into the Osceola County Jail on a warrant charging him with murder during the commission of a felony. He’s being held on no bond.

