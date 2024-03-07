Polk County man charged in death of infant daughter, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Bartow man is in jail after investigators say he caused the death of his four-month old daughter.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced that Jacob Kubai, 22, was arrested on Tuesday.

Investigators said his daughter was taken to the hospital late last month with no brain activity and suspicious injuries.

An autopsy determined she died from blunt force trauma to the head, but investigators said neither Kubai nor his wife could explain how the infant was hurt.

Kubai allegedly told investigators that he took his baby to a store earlier that same day, but detectives said surveillance video showed him there without her.

Investigators also said Kubai was the baby’s sole caregiver for three hours before she was taken to the hospital.

He faces charges that include manslaughter of a child.

