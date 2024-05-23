Hamburger Mary’s to close in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hamburger Mary’s is closing its doors after 16 years in downtown Orlando.

The LGBTQ+-owned and operated businesses announced on social media that they will move from their current location on Church Street.

“Downtown Orlando has been great to us. However, times have changed. The hustle and bustle of Downtown Orlando has given way to a sleepy city with few people working downtown and opting for remote, and less traffic in the evenings,” according to a post on social media.

The restaurant often hosts drag shows and comedy events.

Last year, the restaurant owner filed a lawsuit against the State of Florida, arguing a new state law banning children from sexually explicit adult live performances was unconstitutional.

Hamburger Mary’s says June 2 will be its last day of operation on Church Street.

The business said it is still in talks and negotiations to find a new venue.

