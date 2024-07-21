Florida officials reacts to President Joe Biden ending his reelection bid

ORLANDO, Fla. — State leaders and other officials are reacting to President Joe Biden ending his re-election bid Sunday.
Former President Donald J. Trump
Former President Barack Obama
Joe Biden has been one of America’s most consequential presidents, as well as a dear friend and partner to me. Today, we’ve also been reminded – again – that he’s a patriot of the highest order.— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 21, 2024
Here’s my full statement: https://t.co/Bs2ZumFXxe
Senator Rick Scott
If Joe Biden can’t run for re-election, he is not capable of serving as president for the next six months and needs to resign NOW!— Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) July 21, 2024
Rep. Mike Waltz:
If President Biden isn’t fit to run for re-election, he isn’t fit to continue as commander-in-chief. He should resign.— Rep. Mike Waltz (@michaelgwaltz) July 21, 2024
We are in a period of maximum danger with a wide open southern border and the world on fire.
Congressman Maxwell Frost
The most progressive and one of the most effective Presidents in our country’s history. The President to do the most on ending gun violence, defeating the climate crisis, and protecting working people. I have a lot more to say but for now I’ll just say: Thank you @JoeBiden. pic.twitter.com/ILnMeUJPM6— Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) July 21, 2024
Rep. Darren Soto
Pres Biden will go down as one of the most consequential one-term presidents in US history.— Rep. Darren Soto (@RepDarrenSoto) July 21, 2024
He led us out of the pandemic, & helped us rebuild infrastructure, boost manufacturing, lower healthcare costs, expand vets’ benefits & combat climate change.
Thanks for your service! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/dA9nEGFbJz
Rep. Anna V. Eskamani, PhD
It's ok to worry but don't panic -- and please get involved this election cycle!— Rep. Anna V. Eskamani, PhD 🔨 (@AnnaForFlorida) July 21, 2024
Leadership rises in moments of uncertainty, and I cannot think of a more critical time for people to get involved than the present.
Our volunteer link: https://t.co/QASNwcZGdk
