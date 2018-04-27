0 Central Florida reacts to WFTV buying $1M in medical debt

ORLANDO, Fla. - Action 9’s Todd Ulrich reported Thursday that he got Channel 9 to buy $1 million in medical debt that will be forgiven, providing relief to families in need.

Since his story aired, several hundred viewers have shared their stories and questions with Action 9.

Letters will be mailed next week to hundreds of Central Florida families, informing them that their debt has been forgiven.

They’ll receive a yellow envelope with "RIP Medical Debt" printed in the corner. Scroll down to see a photo of it.

Those who receive such a letter shouldn’t throw them away, and they may click here to share their story with Action 9.

Ulrich and an attorney will discuss this story further at 8 a.m. Friday on Orlando's Morning News with Joe Kelley on News 96.5 WDBO. Listeners may call in or use the Open Mic feature to ask questions.

Read viewers' reactions to the story below:

@TUlrichWFTV I cant get over it!!! Whatta thing to do!! Brilliant Idea!! — Bill O'Rourke (@askaboutcoins1) April 26, 2018

@TUlrichWFTV

This would be wonderful! I'm medically disabled. I have Lupus, Fibromyalgia, Seizures, Nerve loss seizure meds, COPD, had two separate Meningioma Tumors removed from my spine, Neurogenic Stomach, Bladder, Lower Intestine, GERD, 4 Ulcers, meds have ruin my teeth-Help — Lynda Lewis Venable (@LyndaVenable) April 26, 2018

Thank you for this story. Hopefully they will be able to help my daughter with hers. — Robin Bowden (@kayakmimi) April 26, 2018

These letters going out to hundreds of local families to forgive/ERASE $1,000,000 in medical debt! Real debt relief from #WFTV tonight 5:45 pic.twitter.com/jPNhVe77xL — Todd Ulrich (@TUlrichWFTV) April 26, 2018

