  • Central Florida reacts to WFTV buying $1M in medical debt

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Action 9’s Todd Ulrich reported Thursday that he got Channel 9 to buy $1 million in medical debt that will be forgiven, providing relief to families in need.

    Since his story aired, several hundred viewers have shared their stories and questions with Action 9.

    Related Headlines

    Letters will be mailed next week to hundreds of Central Florida families, informing them that their debt has been forgiven.

    Read: WFTV buys $1M in medical debt to help Central Florida families

    They’ll receive a yellow envelope with "RIP Medical Debt" printed in the corner. Scroll down to see a photo of it.

    Those who receive such a letter shouldn’t throw them away, and they may click here to share their story with Action 9.

    Ulrich and an attorney will discuss this story further at 8 a.m. Friday on Orlando's Morning News with Joe Kelley on News 96.5 WDBO. Listeners may call in or use the Open Mic feature to ask questions.

    Click here to download the free News 96.5 app. Click here to read more Action 9 stories.

    Download: Free WFTV app

    Read viewers' reactions to the story below:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Central Florida reacts to WFTV buying $1M in medical debt

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man kicks swans, sleeping duck while practicing karate at Lake Eola

  • Headline Goes Here

    WFTV buys $1M in medical debt to help Central Florida families

  • Headline Goes Here

    Sky Bouche, accused Ocala school shooter, on FBI's radar as early as 2013

  • Headline Goes Here

    Guide to avoiding toll roads in Orlando