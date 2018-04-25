  • WFTV buys $1 million in medical debt to help Central Florida families

    By: Katy Camp

    Updated:

    Medical debt collection haunts one out of every five families in Central Florida.  Collection agencies buy their debt for pennies on the dollar and demand payment in full.

    But now Channel 9 Eyewitness News is doing something about it. Action 9’s Todd Ulrich decided to buy $1 million of medical debt and forgive all of it.

