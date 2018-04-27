Action 9's Todd Ulrich tells WDBO's Joe Kelley about decision to purchase $1M in medical debt

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - It’s a story you’re all talking about, Action 9’s Todd Ulrich, buying $1 billion in medical debt and providing relief to families in need.
On Thursday, on Eyewitness News at 5:45 p.m., Ulrich explained how medical debt collections haunt one of every five Central Florida families.
Watch: WFTV buys $1M in medical debt to help Central Florida families
Collection agencies buy much of that debt for pennies on the dollar and demand payment in full.
Ulrich, along with consumer attorney Jared Lee, spent the morning on our Cox Media Group radio station 96.5 WDBO answering people’s questions about medical debt.
1) It is not possible for a patient to buy their medical bills for pennies on the dollar. It has to be bought in bulk and under certain guidelines.
2) Question: As a charity, can someone buy debt?
Answer: Generally, debt collectors sell debt in portfolios, so it’s difficult to go buy a specific person's debt. However, it’s not difficult for companies to create a debt collection company and go buy those debts.
3) You have to be a licensed debt collector.
Letters will be mailed next week to hundreds of Central Florida families, informing them that their debt has been forgiven. They’ll receive a yellow envelope with "RIP Medical Debt" printed in the corner.
Those who receive such a letter shouldn’t throw them away, and they may click here to share their story with Action 9.
Read: Central Florida reacts to WFTV buying $1M in medical debt
Watch the full 96.5 reporter below:
Click here to download the free News 96.5 app.
Click here to read more Action 9 stories.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}