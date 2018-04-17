0 Action 9 investigates reverse mortgage trap

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Apopka woman said she’s the victim of a reverse mortgage trap. She's being forced out of the home where she's lived for 36 years, after her husband died.

She called Action 9's Todd Ulrich, who found that regulations to protect surviving spouses are not being enforced.

Rushie Armstrong and her husband, Adolph, bought the home in 1982. Now, she's being kicked out. “I don't want to cry . I just want to live here until the end,” said Armstrong.

She blames a reverse mortgage and says the hidden risk was never disclosed. The couple got the loan in 2009. It allows older homeowners to cash out some equity, but still keep the house as long as they live.

“We wanted to get out of a little debt, and we should have gone over it,” said Armstrong. But when her husband died last May, she discovered that one of the documents the lender had them sign removed her name from the deed.

“Did you knowingly sign a quit claim deed?” asked Ulrich.

“No. No. I did not,” replied Armstrong.

The company that sold the loan, Generation Mortgage, has since been closed. Champion Mortgage took over and now told Armstrong that, since she's not on the deed, she has to pay the $54,000 loan balance or move out. That’s not what the couple expected when they signed on.

“We knew if one spouse died, they stayed there until the other one died,” said Armstrong.

“The fact she's just finding out about it is heartbreaking,” real estate attorney Karen Wonselter said. She said the loan made no sense, since it put the surviving spouse at risk, which meant the lender could take over the property much sooner. “Not to sound crass, but the bank only has to wait for one person to pass away, rather than two to pass.”

Many seniors have been burned by this hidden reverse mortgage risk, so federal regulators created a new policy in 2015 that kept surviving spouses in their homes. But critics said that police is not being enforced.

Champion Mortgage representatives told Action 9 they’re reviewing Armstrong’s loan.

In the meantime, she's not giving up hope.

“Just let me live out my little days here. That's all,” said Armstrong.

Her family sent a complaint to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Champion Mortgage has not filed to foreclose on the property yet.

Couples need to use caution when signing reverse mortgages.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.