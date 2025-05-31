Local lottery player from Winter Haven wins big

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Central Florida Fantasy 5 players — check your tickets!

The Florida Lottery announced that the winning ticket for the evening drawing had been sold to one lucky winner in Polk County.

The winning ticket matched the numbers in Friday’s draw for Fantasy 5. Those numbers are: 3-11-19-33-35.

Lottery officials said the winning ticket—worth $120,183.28—was purchased at Publix at 1090 Spirit Lake Road in Winter Haven.

Community members and game enthusiasts, don’t forget to check your tickets and play responsibly.

