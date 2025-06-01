‘It’s absolutely shocking:’ Space Coast reacts as Trump administration pulls NASA pick

WASHINGTON D.C. — The search is back on for a new NASA administrator.

The Trump administration announced Saturday that they were pulling Jared Isaacman’s nomination to lead the agency just days before he was set to face a confirmation vote.

The move caused a stir on the Space Coast, with many in the space community expressing shock at the move.

So far, no replacement has been named.

Isaacman, a billionaire philanthropist and private astronaut, had bipartisan support and had advanced past the Senate Commerce Committee earlier this year.

Nearly 30 former astronauts had supported Isaacman’s nomination, stating he was uniquely qualified to lead the agency.

“It just came out of nowhere,” said researcher and scientist, Dr. Ken Kremer with Space UpClose, “Everybody in the space community pretty much was united that this was a great nomination.”

Isaacman had been working his way through the confirmation process since December.

Kremer said it will likely be months before a new nominee is confirmed.

“Everybody supported his nomination, and it still took a long time,” said Kremer, “They’ve got to go through background check, they’ve got to fill out all kinds of financial forms.”

The White House said it’s looking for someone to lead the effort to put humans on Mars and plant an American flag.

During Isaacman’s Senate Committee Confirmation hearing, Isaacman said he believed a mission to the Moon should come first, but also wanted to see a mission to Mars in the future.

The White House released a statement saying, “The Administrator of NASA will help lead humanity into space and execute President Trump’s bold mission of planting the American flag on the planet Mars. It’s essential that the next leader of NASA is in complete alignment with President Trump’s America First agenda and a replacement will be announced directly by President Trump soon.”

Kremer said that months into the new administration, a new appointment needs to come quickly.

“Like any federal agency, they need a head to fight for their budget, fight for their point of view, lay out to the president why what they’re doing is important,” said Kremer.

