Central Florida will be cloudy and breezy Friday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will be mostly cloudy and breezy on Friday, with winds coming off the water bringing scattered showers to the coastline.

These conditions will persist throughout Friday, with some rain moving inland. Temperatures will be cooler than normal, with daytime highs reaching the low to mid-80s.

The breezy conditions are due to winds coming off the water, which are responsible for the scattered showers along the coastline.

While the showers are primarily affecting coastal areas, a few pockets of rain are expected to move inland.

