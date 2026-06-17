Central Florida’s homeless crisis: Navigating the path to stable housing

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida’s homeless crisis is highly visible, but what’s less seen is how difficult it is to get off the street. It’s not as simple as walking into a shelter.

Leaders at Pathlight Home said the process of stable housing can be complex and time-consuming. They said it also looks different for everyone.

“That’s the first challenge; you’ve got to be able to maintain that contact throughout the process with people,” Carl Falconer, Pathlight Home’s President and CEO, said. “The second one is documents they have to have.”

Falconer said something as simple as not having a cell phone, or even identification, can make it much harder to connect people with housing, and ultimately, get them off the streets.

“Each housing opportunity that somebody has, has different criteria for what that is,” Falconer said.

At Pathlight, there are a few housing options.

One is through its program units, where individuals are referred through the Homeless Services Network. Then each client is paired with a case manager to help them obtain identification, find employment, and address health issues.

“I think getting situated with paperwork is the hardest for them,” Diana Gonzalez, the Director of Property Management at Pathlight, said.

They also have market units for those who can come right through Pathlight’s doors with proof of income and all documentation.

“For those living in cars, difficult situations, they can fill out an application directly with us,” Gonzalez said. “We’re able to help them. Market rent is $725; that’s a flat rate. They can just come in and apply.”

Each year, Pathlight houses roughly 700 people. Falconer projects the number of people to only increase.

“We’re going to have this problem where we cannot find enough housing, particularly for those who are low income,” Falconer said.

Those who are experiencing homelessness and seeking stable housing are encouraged to call 211 or call Pathlight directly at (407) 294-0123 to be connected with a case manager.

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