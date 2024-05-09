CFX green-lights new toll road through Split Oak Forest

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Central Florida Expressway Authority has approved plans to build a toll road through Split Oak Forest.

On Thursday, CFX officials met with Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and other local leaders and voted to pass the motion.

Central Florida Expressway Authority Split Oak Forest toll road vote (WFTV staff)

The project will now move forward after years of opposition that sought to protect the 160 acres of land, located in both Orange and Osceola counties.

READ: Group voices concern over proposed toll road project through protected Split Oak Forest

In the end, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings was the only board member to vote “no.”

Central Florida Expressway Authority Split Oak Forest toll road vote (WFTV staff)

He said he was moved after hearing from his constituents.

The alternative route for the highway would have required over one hundred homes to be taken under eminent domain.

Orange, Osceola battle over future of Split Oak Forest in court A judge will soon decide whether Orange County voters were "misled" with a referendum on a 2020 ballot. (WFTV)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group