Cha-ching! $1M winning Powerball ticket sold in Central Florida

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Check your tickets from Monday night’s Powerball drawing.

While no one won the jackpot, someone in Central Florida purchased a ticket that’s worth a $1 million prize.

Florida Lottery officials said a Lake County grocery store sold the winning ticket.

The numbers drawn Monday night were: 6-23-35-36-47. The Powerball was 12. The Power Play was 2X.

The ticketholder matched the five main numbers but missed the Powerball.

Publix on Bichara Boulevard in Lady Lake sold that lucky ticket.

The next Powerball drawing will be Wednesday and the jackpot is expected to rise to an estimated $484 million.

